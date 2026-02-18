Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine talks live: Geneva talks resume, Kyiv sanctions Lukashenko
Ukraine says Russia launched aerial attack as officials from both sides resume US-mediated negotiations.
Published On 18 Feb 2026
- Officials from Russia and Ukraine are in Geneva for the second day of United States-mediated talks, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff saying both sides have agreed to continue negotiations.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over “his assistance in the killing of Ukrainians”.