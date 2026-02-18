Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel steps up attacks, land takeover across occupied West Bank
Ramped-up raids, violent settler attacks and bulldozed homes – Israel escalates its assault on the occupied West Bank.
Published On 18 Feb 2026
- More than 80 United Nations member states have condemned Israel’s plan to expand control over the occupied West Bank and claim large tracts of Palestinian territory as Israeli “state property”.
- Attacks by Israeli forces across Gaza have continued, with shelling reported in neighbourhoods of Gaza City. Israeli tanks have fired heavy machinegun rounds in southern Gaza.