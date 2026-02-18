Live updates,

LIVE: Israel steps up attacks, land takeover across occupied West Bank

Ramped-up raids, violent settler attacks and bulldozed homes – Israel escalates its assault on the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian man stands in front of a house that was reportedly demolished by Israeli settlers the previous day in a village on the outskirts of Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on February 11, 2026.
Settlers repeatedly chasing Palestinians out of occupied West Bank homes

By Nils Adler and Urooba Jamal
Published On 18 Feb 2026

  • More than 80 United Nations member states have condemned Israel’s plan to expand control over the occupied West Bank and claim large tracts of Palestinian territory as Israeli “state property”.
  • Attacks by Israeli forces across Gaza have continued, with shelling reported in neighbourhoods of Gaza City. Israeli tanks have fired heavy machinegun rounds in southern Gaza.