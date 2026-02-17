Live updatesLive updates,
US-Iran talks live: Second round to begin in Geneva
The second round of negotiations to be held with mediation by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.
Published On 17 Feb 2026
- A high-stakes second round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is set to be held at the Omani embassy in Geneva, Switzerland.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will negotiate with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner via Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.