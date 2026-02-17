Live updates,

US-Iran talks live: Second round to begin in Geneva

The second round of negotiations to be held with mediation by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) shakes hands with International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi in Geneva
Iran–US nuclear talks resume in Geneva amid military buildup and regional war threats

By Urooba Jamal and Umut Uras
Published On 17 Feb 2026

  • A high-stakes second round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran is set to be held at the Omani embassy in Geneva, Switzerland.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will negotiate with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner via Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.