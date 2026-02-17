Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine talks live: Attacks continue before US-led negotiations

The negotiations follow two rounds of talks held in the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Grad rocket towards Russian positions.
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 17 Feb 2026

  • The United States is set to host talks between envoys from Russia and Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday and Wednesday, days before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of its neighbour.
  • Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s national security and defence council chief, will head the Ukrainian delegation, while the Russian team will be led by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adviser, Vladimir Medinsky.