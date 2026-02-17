Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine talks live: Sides ramp up attacks before US-led negotiations

The negotiations follow two rounds of talks held in the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Grad rocket towards Russian positions.
Video Duration 02 minutes 21 seconds 02:21

Russia and Ukraine set for Geneva peace talks as military strikes continue

By Chris Hamill-Stewart
Published On 17 Feb 2026

  • The United States is set to host talks between envoys from Russia and Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday and Wednesday, days before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of its neighbour.
  • ⁠Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says diplomacy ⁠will be more effective ⁠with “justice and strength”, after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack at targets across Ukraine. For its part, Russia also reported dozens of Ukrainian drones were fired overnight.