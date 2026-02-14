Live updates,

LIVE: World leaders gather in Munich for 2nd day of security conference

Today’s participants include top US diplomat, Ukraine’s president, British prime minister and Syria’s foreign minister.

epa12734493 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2nd from L) gestures to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd from R) as German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L) looks on during a bilateral meeting at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on February 13, 2026 in Munich, Germany. The conference, which brings together government leaders, security experts and defence ministers, is taking place at a time when the traditional western political and military alliance is facing rupture due to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. EPA/Sean Gallup / POOL
German leader Merz calls on US and Europe to ‘repair trust’

By Zsombor Peter and Umut Uras
Published On 14 Feb 2026

  • The 62nd Munich Security Conference is taking place at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, from Friday to Sunday, convening more than 60 heads of state and government, 50 leaders of international organisations and participants from at least 115 countries.
  • The first day of the gathering on Friday saw French President Emmanuel Macron call for “a strong Europe” while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged a “rift” between Europe and the US.