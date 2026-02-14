Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: World leaders gather in Munich for 2nd day of security conference
Today’s participants include top US diplomat, Ukraine’s president, British prime minister and Syria’s foreign minister.
Published On 14 Feb 2026
- The 62nd Munich Security Conference is taking place at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, from Friday to Sunday, convening more than 60 heads of state and government, 50 leaders of international organisations and participants from at least 115 countries.
- The first day of the gathering on Friday saw French President Emmanuel Macron call for “a strong Europe” while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged a “rift” between Europe and the US.