LIVE: Explosions in Gaza, 54 wounded in West Bank settler attacks
Explosions are reported in eastern Gaza City, while at least 54 Palestinians are wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank today.
Published On 13 Feb 2026
- At least 54 Palestinians have been wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank today.
- China says a lasting ceasefire in Gaza could pave the way for full de-escalation in the Red Sea and stressed that regional stability is closely interconnected.