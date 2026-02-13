Live updates,

LIVE: Explosions in Gaza, 54 wounded in West Bank settler attacks

Explosions are reported in eastern Gaza City, while at least 54 Palestinians are wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank today.

Jewish settlers pray in the Eviatar outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during morning prayers calling for the legalization of the outpost and the return of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, Sunday, July 7, 2024. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israeli settlers illegally bulldoze Palestinian homes

By Nils Adler and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 13 Feb 2026

  • At least 54 Palestinians have been wounded in attacks by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank today.
  • China says a lasting ceasefire in Gaza could pave the way for full de-escalation in the Red Sea and stressed that regional stability is closely interconnected.