Canada school mass shooting live: 10 dead, 27 wounded in BC’s Tumbler Ridge
Shock, heartbreak after mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in remote Canadian town near Rocky Mountains.
Published On 11 Feb 2026
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says that 10 people have been killed in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia and a second location nearby.
- The suspected shooter was among those found dead, with apparent self-inflicted injury, the RCMP says.