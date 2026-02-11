Live updates,

Canada school mass shooting live: 10 dead, 27 wounded in BC’s Tumbler Ridge

Shock, heartbreak after mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in remote Canadian town near Rocky Mountains.

The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters, also known as "E" Division, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Canadian police say 10 dead in British Columbia school shooting

By Lyndal Rowlands and Erin Hale
Published On 11 Feb 2026

  • The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says that 10 people have been killed in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia and a second location nearby.
  • The suspected shooter was among those found dead, with apparent self-inflicted injury, the RCMP says.