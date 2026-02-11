Live updatesLive updates,
Canada school shooting live: 10 dead in British Columbia’s Tumbler Ridge
At least 27 people have been injured in the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in remote town near the Rocky Mountains.
Published On 11 Feb 2026
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says that 10 people have been killed in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia and a second location nearby.
- The suspected shooter was among those found dead, with apparent self-inflicted injury, the RCMP says.