Live updates,

Canada school shooting live: 10 dead in British Columbia’s Tumbler Ridge

At least 27 people have been injured in the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in remote town near the Rocky Mountains.

The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) headquarters, also known as "E" Division, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
The British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police says all remaining students and staff have been safely evacuated [File: Ben Nelms/Reuters]
By Lyndal Rowlands and News Agencies
Published On 11 Feb 2026

Save

  • The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says that 10 people have been killed in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia and a second location nearby.
  • The suspected shooter was among those found dead, with apparent self-inflicted injury, the RCMP says.