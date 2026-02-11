Live updates,

Bangladesh election 2026 live news: Polls to open amid heavy security

The vote is a direct contest between frontrunner Tarique Rahman’s BNP and a Jamaat-e-Islami-led coalition of 11 parties.

Bangladesh election 2026: What are the key issues shaping the vote?

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 11 Feb 2026

  • Nearly 127 million eligible voters are heading to the polls in Bangladesh, in a key test of the country’s return to democracy after a student-led uprising toppled longtime leader Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.
  • The vote is a direct contest between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a Jamaat-e-Islami-led coalition of 11 parties, which includes the National Citizens Party (NCP), formed by youth ‌activists instrumental in ousting Hasina.