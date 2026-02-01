Live updates,

LIVE: Israel to partially open Rafah in Gaza as dozens killed in attacks

Key Rafah border crossing with Egypt to be reopened after nearly two years for only ‘limited movement of people’.

Israel set to reopen Rafah crossing; but how many Palestinians can leave or return to Gaza?

By Umut Uras
Published On 1 Feb 2026

  • Israel says it will reopen the Rafah border after nearly two years of forced closure; however, the critical crossing linking Gaza with Egypt will allow only a “limited movement of people”.
  • In one of the bloodiest days since a ceasefire took hold, at least 31 Palestinians – including six children – have been killed in multiple Israeli air raids on northern and southern Gaza.