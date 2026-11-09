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Iran war live: Iran demands US ‘surrender’ to its conditions

US President Donald Trump said the war was “effectively over” after meeting Qatar’s prime minister in Washington, DC.

epa13364511 An Iranian woman walks next to a billboard depicting Iran’s national flag in a street in Tehran, Iran, 09 November 2026. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --
An Iranian woman walks next to a billboard depicting Iran’s national flag in a street in Tehran, Iran, 09 November 2026. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
By Enes Abuomer and Kristina Harazim
Published On 9 Nov 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says there is “positive momentum” towards ending the war on Iran after talks with Qatar’s prime minister and top mediator, and that a resumption of strikes is “quite unlikely”, declaring the conflict “effectively over”.
  • Oil prices have fallen sharply on renewed hopes for diplomatic talks aimed at ending the US-Israel war on Iran, easing inflation concerns and helping fuel a broad rally on Wall Street.