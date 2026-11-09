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Iran war live: Iran demands US ‘surrender’ to its conditions
US President Donald Trump said the war was “effectively over” after meeting Qatar’s prime minister in Washington, DC.
Published On 9 Nov 2026
- US President Donald Trump says there is “positive momentum” towards ending the war on Iran after talks with Qatar’s prime minister and top mediator, and that a resumption of strikes is “quite unlikely”, declaring the conflict “effectively over”.
- Oil prices have fallen sharply on renewed hopes for diplomatic talks aimed at ending the US-Israel war on Iran, easing inflation concerns and helping fuel a broad rally on Wall Street.