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Iran war live: Qatar says US, Iran should not wait to reach a peace deal

Qatar’s prime minister urges the US and Iran not to wait for a ‘perfect moment’ to reach a deal to end the war.

TEHRAN, IRAN - NOVEMBER 3: (RESTRICTIONS: No Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV) People carry portraits of Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei as a giant poster depicting US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff looking distressed is hung at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran on November 3, 2026. ( Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency )
A woman carries a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as a giant poster depicting US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff looking distressed hangs at Enghelab Square in Tehran, Iran, on November 3, 2026 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu]
By Mahmoud Sayed and Enes Abuomer
Published On 7 Nov 2026

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  • Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani urges the US and Iran to reach a peace deal to end the war, warning during an interview at Oxford University that they cannot afford to wait for a “perfect moment”.
  • Iran’s official news agency IRNA reports two missiles have struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, while semi-official outlets report there were no casualties.