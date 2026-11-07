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Iran war live: Qatar says US, Iran should not wait to reach a peace deal
Qatar’s prime minister urges the US and Iran not to wait for a ‘perfect moment’ to reach a deal to end the war.
Published On 7 Nov 2026
- Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani urges the US and Iran to reach a peace deal to end the war, warning during an interview at Oxford University that they cannot afford to wait for a “perfect moment”.
- Iran’s official news agency IRNA reports two missiles have struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, while semi-official outlets report there were no casualties.