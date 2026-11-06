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Iran war live: Trump warns US may have to ‘destroy’ rest of Iran

Trump says the US may have to “destroy” rest of Iran, adding that people will know soon enough.

epa13351941 Iranians hold a cartoon placard of US President Donald Trump as take part in an anti-US rally marking the 47th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US embassy building in Tehran, Iran, 04 November 2026. Iranian students occupied the embassy on 04 November 1979 after the USA granted permission to the late Iranian Shah to be hospitalized in the United States. Over 50 US diplomats and guards were held hostage by students for 444 days. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) -- RESTRICTIONS: ISRAEL OUT - NO ACCESS ISRAEL MEDIA/PERSIAN LANGUAGE TV STATIONS OUTSIDE IRAN/STRICTLY NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN/VOA PERSIAN/MANOTO TV/IRAN INTERNATIONAL TV
Iranians hold a cartoon placard of US President Donald Trump during a rally marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 US embassy takeover, outside the former embassy building in Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2026 [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]
By Enes Abuomer and Ahmad Elmouniery
Published On 6 Nov 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says the US may have to “destroy” the rest of Iran and that rebuilding will take 25 years, adding that people will “know soon enough” if he acts.
  • Iran has reportedly sent a nuclear proposal to the US through Qatari mediators, which Washington is reviewing while Tehran waits for its seven demands to be met.