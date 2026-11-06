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Iran war live: Trump warns US may have to ‘destroy’ rest of Iran
Trump says the US may have to “destroy” rest of Iran, adding that people will know soon enough.
Published On 6 Nov 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the US may have to “destroy” the rest of Iran and that rebuilding will take 25 years, adding that people will “know soon enough” if he acts.
- Iran has reportedly sent a nuclear proposal to the US through Qatari mediators, which Washington is reviewing while Tehran waits for its seven demands to be met.