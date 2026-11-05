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Iran war live: Trump says war caused election wipeout but he ‘had to do it’
President Trump admits Iran war ‘largely’ caused Republicans’ US election wipeout, but says he ‘had to do it’.
Published On 5 Nov 2026
- United States President Donald Trump admits that launching the attack on Iran has largely caused the Republican Party to lose the midterm US elections. But he insists “we had to do it” to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has dismissed the idea that the outcome of the US midterm elections changes anything, saying US hostility towards Iran will persist.