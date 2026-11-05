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Iran war live: Trump says war caused election wipeout but he ‘had to do it’

President Trump admits Iran war ‘largely’ caused Republicans’ US election wipeout, but says he ‘had to do it’.

People attend the 47th anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, November 4, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA
People attend the 47th anniversary of the United States' expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, November 4, 2026 [Majid Asgaripour/Wana via Reuters]
By Kristina Harazim and Ahmad Elmouniery
Published On 5 Nov 2026

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  • United States President Donald Trump admits that launching the attack on Iran has largely caused the Republican Party to lose the midterm US elections. But he insists “we had to do it” to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
  • Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has dismissed the idea that the outcome of the US midterm elections changes anything, saying US hostility towards Iran will persist.