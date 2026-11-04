US Midterm Elections 2026

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US midterm election results live: Trump blames Iran war after losses

A Democratic romp in the midterms has rocked the US political landscape, but several closely contested races remain too close to call.

The U.S. Capitol is seen a day after the midterm elections, Wednesday Nov. 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Video Duration 02 minutes 46 seconds 02:46

Trump loses control of Congress

By Leena Fraihat, Ali Mustafa and Mahmoud Sayed
Published On 4 Nov 2026

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  • Democrats wrest control of the US Congress from Republicans by winning majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate in a stunning rebuke to US President Donald Trump.
  • Trump says he accepts the results, acknowledging his war on Iran was partly to blame for the Republican defeat.