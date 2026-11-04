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US midterm election results live: Trump blames Iran war after losses
A Democratic romp in the midterms has rocked the US political landscape, but several closely contested races remain too close to call.
Published On 4 Nov 2026
- Democrats wrest control of the US Congress from Republicans by winning majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate in a stunning rebuke to US President Donald Trump.
- Trump says he accepts the results, acknowledging his war on Iran was partly to blame for the Republican defeat.