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Iran war live: Tehran prepares ‘maximum deterrence’ plan for any new attack
Iran says a ‘maximum deterrence’ plan is ready against any new US attack, warning of an immediate response.
Published On 4 Nov 2026
- Iran says a “maximum deterrence” plan is ready against any new attack by the United States, warning of an immediate response as the military updates its target lists to include US and Israeli assets across expanded geographical areas.
- An oil tanker has been struck by two “unknown projectiles” near the Strait of Hormuz, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The report comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier that three tankers exploded after hitting naval mines while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz “without permission”.