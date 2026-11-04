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Iran war live: Tehran prepares ‘maximum deterrence’ plan for any new attack

Iran says a ‘maximum deterrence’ plan is ready against any new US attack, warning of an immediate response.

A banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, on a street in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
A banner depicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, on a street in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2026 [Majid Asgaripour/Wana via Reuters]
By Ahmad Elmouniery and Kristina Harazim
Published On 4 Nov 2026

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  • Iran says a “maximum deterrence” plan is ready against any new attack by the United States, warning of an immediate response as the military updates its target lists to include US and Israeli assets across expanded geographical areas.
  • An oil tanker has been struck by two “unknown projectiles” near the Strait of Hormuz, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The report comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier that three tankers exploded after hitting naval mines while transiting through the Strait of Hormuz “without permission”.