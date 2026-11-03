US Midterm Elections 2026

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US midterm elections live: Polls due to open in test for Trump

The first results are expected on Tuesday, as polls begin to close at 23:00 GMT, but final results might take days.

Voters fill out their ballots to vote in the midterm election on the last day of early voting at the City of Detroit Department of Elections in Detroit, Michigan
Video Duration 26 minutes 43 seconds 26:43

US midterms 2026: What happens if Trump's allies refuse to accept the results? | This Is America

By Umut Uras, Faisal Aziz Khan and Chris Hamill-Stewart
Published On 3 Nov 2026

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  • The first set of polls are due to open in Vermont. Voting in New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Kentucky will start at 6am (11:00 GMT).
  • All 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats are up for grabs. Voters in 36 states will also elect governors.