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US midterm elections live: Polls due to open in test for Trump
The first results are expected on Tuesday, as polls begin to close at 23:00 GMT, but final results might take days.
Published On 3 Nov 2026
- The first set of polls are due to open in Vermont. Voting in New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Kentucky will start at 6am (11:00 GMT).
- All 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats are up for grabs. Voters in 36 states will also elect governors.