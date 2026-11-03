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Iran war live: Vance sees ‘progress’, Tehran says ‘ball is in US court’

People look on a military training center for ordinary citizens at Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, November 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
People look on at a military training centre for ordinary citizens at Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, on November 2, 2026 [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
By Mahmoud Sayed and Ahmad Elmouniery
Published On 3 Nov 2026

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  • US Vice President JD Vance says Washington has made “progress” in indirect peace talks with Iran, while Tehran insists the US must lift its naval blockade and meet its demands before any agreement is reached.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says two crude oil tankers caught fire after hitting sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz as Gulf nations condemn Friday’s attack on a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.