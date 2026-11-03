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Iran war live: Vance sees ‘progress’, Tehran says ‘ball is in US court’
Published On 3 Nov 2026
- US Vice President JD Vance says Washington has made “progress” in indirect peace talks with Iran, while Tehran insists the US must lift its naval blockade and meet its demands before any agreement is reached.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says two crude oil tankers caught fire after hitting sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz as Gulf nations condemn Friday’s attack on a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.