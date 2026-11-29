Live updatesLive updates,
Spain elections live: Polls open in country’s snap general election
Voters across Spain are heading to the polls in a snap election that will decide whether Sanchez’s socialist-led government will stay in power or be replaced.
Published On 29 Nov 2026
- Voters across Spain are heading to the polls in a snap election that will decide whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s socialist-led government will stay in power or be replaced by a conservative, and possibly far-right, coalition.
- Last month, Sanchez announced an early election after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures that his left-wing government introduced to alleviate housing pressures.