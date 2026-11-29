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Spain election results live: Exit polls soon as Sanchez, Feijoo in PM race
Millions of people have cast ballots in snap general election called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Published On 29 Nov 2026
- Millions of Spaniards have cast ballots in a snap general election that will decide whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s socialist-led government will stay in power or be replaced by a conservative and possibly far-right coalition.
- News outlets are expected to release exit polls after polling stations close at 19:00 GMT.