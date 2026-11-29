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Iran war live: Tanker on fire in Hormuz as fighting in Yemen continues
Iran’s navy has said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 29 Nov 2026
- The Iranian navy said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz. The army also said it shot down an enemy reconnaissance drone over the strait.
- Yemen’s Houthis said they carried out five attacks on key Saudi infrastructure over the past 48 hours, as the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said its forces struck vital Houthi assets used to launch strikes on Yemen and Saudi Arabia.