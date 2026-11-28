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Iran war live: Italy says drone in deadly Kuwait attack was made in Iran
Published On 28 Nov 2026
- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani says Kuwaiti investigations confirm the drone used in the strike that killed two Italians was made in Iran, adding that Tehran has denied launching it from its territory while offering to join a commission of inquiry alongside the Italians and Kuwaitis.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says two oil tankers caught fire and exploded after hitting naval mines near Oman’s Khasab port and in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.