Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Iran’s Araghchi calls deadly Kuwait attack ‘suspicious’
US President Donald Trump says Washington has “victory at hand” in its war on Iran and is giving Tehran a chance to negotiate a deal to prevent further loss of life.
Published On 27 Nov 2026
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the deadly incident in Kuwait is “suspicious” and looks like a “pre-cooked recipe for war”, as Kuwaiti authorities report that two Italians died from falling debris during efforts to intercept incoming Iranian drones at a “vital site”.
- US President Donald Trump says Washington has “victory at hand” in its war on Iran and is giving Tehran a chance to negotiate a deal to prevent further loss of life.