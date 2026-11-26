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Iran war live: Explosion rocks Sanaa; missiles intercepted over Riyadh
Published On 26 Nov 2026
- An explosion rocks Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, following recent air strikes near its international airport, while the Saudi-led coalition says its air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh.
- A tanker’s master reports an explosion from an unknown projectile close to the vessel 50 nautical miles (93km) west of Dubai in the UAE, with no injuries or damage reported, UKMTO says.