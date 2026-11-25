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Iran war live: Houthis threaten Saudi ports over coalition’s Hodeidah order
Published On 25 Nov 2026
- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen issues an evacuation order for civilians at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah “for their safety”, prompting Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree to warn that the group will target the Jeddah port and other Saudi Red Sea ports if Hodeidah is attacked.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief, Major-General Ahmad Vahidi, warns that future wars “could extend beyond the region”, pointing out that missile range development has no geographical limits and urging neighbouring states to reconsider security ties with the US.