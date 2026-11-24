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Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv says attacks on ships off Libya self-defence
Kyiv responds to criticism after claiming responsibility for sinking a Russian warship and striking a cargo vessel off Libya’s coast.
Published On 24 Nov 2026
- Ukraine says attacks against a Russian warship and a cargo vessel off the coast of Libya were a legitimate act of self-defence.
- A Russian air strike on city of Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine has killed at least two people and wounded more than 40, including an infant, according to local officials.