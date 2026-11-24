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Nvidia live: Markets surge as Jensen Huang returns as CEO
The company has had a whirlwind month after questions surfaced about Huang’s relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a suspected spy.
Published On 24 Nov 2026
- Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO after a unanimous vote by the company’s board following news reports he was targeted in an alleged foreign intelligence operation.
- Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, the move is a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs.