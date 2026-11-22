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Iran war live: Tankers set ablaze in Hormuz as IRGC warns of unrest threat
Iran’s navy claims tankers contravening its rules were set ablaze, while the IRGC said ‘enemies’ sought to stoke unrest.
Published On 22 Nov 2026
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deputy commander Major-General Mostafa Izadi says Tehran’s “enemies” are seeking to create instability by intensifying economic pressure and undermining public confidence, state news agency IRNA reports.
- Two oil tankers have caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media report, with the navy saying the tankers entered a “restricted area” east of the Strait of Hormuz.