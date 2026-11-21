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Iran war live: Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi missiles
Saudi Arabia issues a flurry of emergency alerts for Riyadh as the Saudi coalition says it intercepted three ballistic missiles.
Published On 21 Nov 2026
- Saudi Arabia issued and quickly lifted emergency alerts for Riyadh for the third night in a row, two days after the capital’s Public Investment Fund skyscraper – the tallest building in the country – was hit by Houthi missiles.
- The Houthis threatened a Saudi power station, Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, and Riyadh’s financial centre after the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government said it hit Yemen‘s Houthi-held Hodeidah port and Sanaa earlier in the day.