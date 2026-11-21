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Iran war live: Iran targets US bases in Bahrain; Houthi strikes continue
Bahrain has condemned Iran’s strikes on US military assets in the Gulf country, as the Houthis keep Saudi Arabia on edge.
Published On 21 Nov 2026
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it attacked US air defence radar systems at Bahrain’s al-Rafa and Awali airbases. Bahraini authorities say an industrial facility was hit and have condemned the attacks.
- Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said there was “no threat to Mecca” after Saudi Arabia issued a danger alert for the Mecca province before lifting it moments later, as the Iran-backed group’s strikes on the Saudi kingdom stretch into another night.