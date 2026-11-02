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US midterms 2026 live: Trump, Democrats make final push amid Michigan rift

Republicans and Democrats nationwide make their final pitch to voters on eve of US midterm elections.

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Video Duration 26 minutes 50 seconds 26:50

How will Iran war shape the outcome of the US midterm vote?

By Urooba Jamal and Leila Minkara
Published On 2 Nov 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump is due to make his closing pitch of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.
  • On Sunday, Michigan’s Senate race was rocked by the surprise endorsement by Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens of Republican Senate hopeful Mike Rogers, the opponent of her party’s nominee Abdul El-Sayed.