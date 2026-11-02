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US midterms 2026 live: Trump, Democrats make final push amid Michigan rift
Republicans and Democrats nationwide make their final pitch to voters on eve of US midterm elections.
Published On 2 Nov 2026
- US President Donald Trump is due to make his closing pitch of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.
- On Sunday, Michigan’s Senate race was rocked by the surprise endorsement by Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens of Republican Senate hopeful Mike Rogers, the opponent of her party’s nominee Abdul El-Sayed.