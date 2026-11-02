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Iran war live: Tankers hit in Hormuz; Trump again says conflict to end soon

US president warns Iran to make a deal, as IRGC says two tankers have hit mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranians walk past a large anti-US wall mural in Tehran on November 1, 2026. Iran warned on November 1 that any new war with the United States could last longer than the previous conflict and that US President Donald Trump would not be the one to determine its duration.
Video Duration 01 minutes 06 seconds 01:06

Trump at Halloween party ‘as himself’ says he’s ‘in no hurry’ with Iran

By Enes Abuomer and Kristina Harazim
Published On 2 Nov 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says the war on Iran will end “very soon, one way or the other”, warning that Tehran will either make a deal or “we’ll just end it”.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says two crude oil tankers have caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as Gulf nations condemn Friday’s attack on a Qatari LNG carrier.
    Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says talks with mediators over a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing, and expresses hope that the US has “enough sense to choose diplomacy“.