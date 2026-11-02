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Iran war live: Tankers hit in Hormuz; Trump again says conflict to end soon
US president warns Iran to make a deal, as IRGC says two tankers have hit mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 2 Nov 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the war on Iran will end “very soon, one way or the other”, warning that Tehran will either make a deal or “we’ll just end it”.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says two crude oil tankers have caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as Gulf nations condemn Friday’s attack on a Qatari LNG carrier.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says talks with mediators over a two-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing, and expresses hope that the US has “enough sense to choose diplomacy“.