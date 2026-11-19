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Iran war live: Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen; ships on fire in Hormuz
Saudi-led coalition has said it destroyed a missile platform in Saada, Yemen as Iran claims three ships hit mines.
Published On 19 Nov 2026
- The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has said its forces destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Yemen’s Saada province.
- The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency has reported that a projectile struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman’s coast.