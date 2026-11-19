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Iran war live: Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi capital
Riyadh’s financial centre was rocked by Houthi missile fire as the conflict leaves ‘lasting mark’ on global energy.
Published On 19 Nov 2026
- A tower in Riyadh’s financial centre has been damaged in a Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia says, drawing condemnation from Qatar, Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
- The Houthi health ministry says attacks on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have killed 10 people over the past two days as the internationally recognised Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition trade fire with the Iran-backed rebel group.