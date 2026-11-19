Live updatesLive updates,
APEC Live: Trump, Xi and Putin to meet at historic trilateral China summit
The leaders of the US, China and Russia are due to hold highly anticipated talks in Shenzhen.
Published On 19 Nov 2026
- The presidents of China, Russia and the United States – Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump – have gathered in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for highly anticipated trilateral talks.
- The talks are expected to include discussions on the US-Israeli war on Iran and Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as nuclear weapons, trade and artificial intelligence.