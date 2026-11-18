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Iran war live: Kuwait says intercepting ‘hostile’ drone attacks
Kuwait intercepts ‘hostile’ drone attacks as Bahrain issues an ‘all-clear’ alert, saying danger has passed.
Published On 18 Nov 2026
- Kuwait has said its air defence systems are currently countering “hostile” drone attacks, noting that explosion sounds heard in the country are a result of the intercepting systems. The Gulf country has yet to name the origin of the attacks.
- Bahrain has issued an “all-clear” alert after saying there was a “potential threat” to the Gulf country.