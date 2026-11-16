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Live: Houthis advance in Yemen as tankers hit sea mines in Strait of Hormuz
Iran-aligned Houthi fighters kept up their push in southern Yemen as oil tankers hit sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 16 Nov 2026
- Yemeni government forces have said they have withdrawn from near Bab al-Mandeb to defend Aden – the de facto seat of the government.
- Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander overseeing its coalition forces as Houthi forces continue to pile pressure on Riyadh-backed forces.