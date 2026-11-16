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Iran war live: Tehran warns it may strike first before another US attack

Yemeni army says it is ‘repositioning’ troops away from the Bab al-Mandeb strait and other key coastal areas.

Members of Houthi security forces stand as people, detained by Houthi authorities in connection with the Yemen's ongoing conflict, wait for their release in Sanaa, Yemen November 15, 2026. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Houthi authorities released 600 conflict-related detainees. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi security forces stand as people detained by Houthi authorities in connection with Yemen's ongoing conflict wait for their release in Sanaa, Yemen, on November 15, 2026 [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
By Kristina Harazim and Leena Fraihat
Published On 16 Nov 2026

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  • Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, says Tehran “will not wait for the US to attack first” and suggests Washington might be buying time through diplomacy to prepare for another attack.
  • The US Embassy in Bahrain issued a security alert for its citizens in the country, warning them of the risk of attacks from Iran and the Houthis. The alert came after Manama said its air defences had repelled Iranian attacks it branded as being part of Tehran’s “systematic aggression“.