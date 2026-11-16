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Iran war live: Tehran warns it may strike first before another US attack
Yemeni army says it is ‘repositioning’ troops away from the Bab al-Mandeb strait and other key coastal areas.
Published On 16 Nov 2026
- Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, says Tehran “will not wait for the US to attack first” and suggests Washington might be buying time through diplomacy to prepare for another attack.
- The US Embassy in Bahrain issued a security alert for its citizens in the country, warning them of the risk of attacks from Iran and the Houthis. The alert came after Manama said its air defences had repelled Iranian attacks it branded as being part of Tehran’s “systematic aggression“.