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Iran war live: Israel vows Gaza ‘offensive policy’ despite caretaker status
Israel has pledged to continue its ‘offensive policy’ on Gaza, as fighting in Yemen grips the region.
Published On 15 Nov 2026
- An Israeli drone attack has killed at least one Palestinian and wounded two others in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, just days after Israel’s deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza.
- Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the government will continue its “offensive policy” in Gaza until the besieged territory “is demilitarised and there is no Hamas”, despite the Netanyahu government having been voted out of office.