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Iran war live: Trump says Gulf allies urged pause in Iran strikes
Speaking at the White House, Trump says Gulf countries asked him to hold off on further attacks against Iran.
Published On 13 Nov 2026
- US President Donald Trump has said he held off on more strikes on Iran at Gulf allies’ request, just hours after he said he would not hesitate to launch new military strikes against Tehran.
- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has discussed Houthi attacks on the country and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region with Chinese envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun, as Yemen’s Houthis have claimed attacks on Saudi energy and military infrastructure.