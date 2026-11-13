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Iran war live: Trump says Gulf allies urged pause in Iran strikes

Speaking at the White House, Trump says Gulf countries asked him to hold off on further attacks against Iran.

epa13365808 US President Donald J. Trump smiles as Dana White (not pictured), President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), takes questions from reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2026. President Trump provided an update following a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. EPA/EMILY CURIEL
Video Duration 01 minutes 42 seconds 01:42

Al Jazeera reports from Gaza hospital attacked by Israel

By Enes Abuomer and Mahmoud Sayed
Published On 13 Nov 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has said he held off on more strikes on Iran at Gulf allies’ request, just hours after he said he would not hesitate to launch new military strikes against Tehran.
  • Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has discussed Houthi attacks on the country and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region with Chinese envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun, as Yemen’s Houthis have claimed attacks on Saudi energy and military infrastructure.