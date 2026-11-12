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LIVE: Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO as affairs raise security concerns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang departs after a welcome ceremony with President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing
Video Duration 00 minutes 32 seconds 00:32

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns

By Joseph Stepansky and Catherine Nouhan
Published On 12 Nov 2026

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  • Jensen Huang, 63, has resigned as chief executive of AI giant Nvidia, according to the company, after revelations emerged that he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China.
  • Chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor, ending Huang’s 33-year run at the helm of the global juggernaut he cofounded.