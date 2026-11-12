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LIVE: Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO as affairs raise security concerns
Published On 12 Nov 2026
- Jensen Huang, 63, has resigned as chief executive of AI giant Nvidia, according to the company, after revelations emerged that he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China.
- Chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor, ending Huang’s 33-year run at the helm of the global juggernaut he cofounded.