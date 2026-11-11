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Iran war live: Hegseth survives impeachment bid; Iran denies US talks
Despite bipartisan opposition to the war, efforts to impeach Hegseth were squashed as Iran denies US, Tehran talks
Published On 11 Nov 2026
- The US House, which Republicans control until January, has voted 211 to 204 to send a resolution to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, effectively killing the bid. The resolution accused him over the war on Iran, among other allegations.
- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Israelis are “working overtime to drag the US into an endless war with Iran”, as Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed reports that talks are ongoing between Tehran and Washington.