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Iran war live: Hegseth survives impeachment bid; Iran denies US talks

Despite bipartisan opposition to the war, efforts to impeach Hegseth were squashed as Iran denies US, Tehran talks

epa13366875 US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters about Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky's introduction of articles of impeachment against him at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 10 November 2026. Hegseth described the impeachment attempt as 'sabotage.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Video Duration 06 minutes 57 seconds 06:57

US midterms 2026 latest: Can Pete Hegseth survive impeachment?

By Kristina Harazim, Mohammed R Mhawish and Enes Abuomer
Published On 11 Nov 2026

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  • The US House, which Republicans control until January, has voted 211 to 204 to send a resolution to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, effectively killing the bid. The resolution accused him over the war on Iran, among other allegations.
  • Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Israelis are “working overtime to drag the US into an endless war with Iran”, as Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed reports that talks are ongoing between Tehran and Washington.