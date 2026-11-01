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Iran war live: Araghchi says talks under way on 2-day plan to reopen Hormuz

Iran’s top diplomat tells Al Jazeera Tehran has reached a plan with Qatari mediators to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US meets its conditions.

FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 2, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Video Duration 08 minutes 25 seconds 08:25

Iran FM Araghchi calls US dialogue offer ‘a positive step’ as Iranian delegation visits Doha

By Kristina Harazim and Noor Kareem
Published On 1 Nov 2026

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  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says talks are ongoing with Qatari mediators on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US accepts Tehran’s conditions.
  • Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says he has reviewed a letter sent by US Vice President JD Vance, in which Washington’s “tone has changed completely”. He describes the shift as a “very positive sign”.