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Iran war live: Araghchi says talks under way on 2-day plan to reopen Hormuz
Iran’s top diplomat tells Al Jazeera Tehran has reached a plan with Qatari mediators to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US meets its conditions.
Published On 1 Nov 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says talks are ongoing with Qatari mediators on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the US accepts Tehran’s conditions.
- Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, says he has reviewed a letter sent by US Vice President JD Vance, in which Washington’s “tone has changed completely”. He describes the shift as a “very positive sign”.