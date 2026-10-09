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Iran war live: Iranian media reports ‘massive explosions’ in Hormuz Strait
Iranian media reported “massive explosions” in the southern Strait of Hormuz, with Fars citing unnamed military sources as Trump says US won’t strike Iran before midterms.
Published On 9 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump has said Washington was having “productive discussions” with Iran and pledged not to attack the country before the November 3 midterm elections.
- Iranian media has reported “massive explosions” in the southern Strait of Hormuz, with Fars citing unnamed military sources as saying tankers using “unauthorised” routes may have struck sea mines.