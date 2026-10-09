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Iran war live: Iranian media reports ‘massive explosions’ in Hormuz Strait

Iranian media reported “massive explosions” in the southern Strait of Hormuz, with Fars citing unnamed military sources as Trump says US won’t strike Iran before midterms.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Video Duration 02 minutes 43 seconds 02:43

Trump says he won’t attack Iran before the US midterm elections

By Enes Abuomer and Mahmoud Sayed
Published On 9 Oct 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump has said Washington was having “productive discussions” with Iran and pledged not to attack the country before the November 3 midterm elections.
  • Iranian media has reported “massive explosions” in the southern Strait of Hormuz, with Fars citing unnamed military sources as saying tankers using “unauthorised” routes may have struck sea mines.