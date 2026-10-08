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Yemen war live: Yemeni forces claim key heights as Houthi attacks go on
Saudi civil aviation authorities say Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid International airports have killed three civilians, including two women, and injured 36 others.
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Published On 8 Oct 2026
- Saudi-backed Yemeni forces claim advances in western Taiz’s mountain belt overlooking the coast as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation.
- Saudi civil aviation authorities say Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid international airports have killed three civilians and injured 36 others on Tuesday and Wednesday.