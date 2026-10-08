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Yemen war live: Yemeni forces claim key heights as Houthi attacks go on

Saudi civil aviation authorities say Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid International airports have killed three civilians, including two women, and injured 36 others.

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epa13287888 Houthi security troopers patrol on a street, in Sana'a, Yemen, 07 October 2026. As fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition escalates, the head of Yemen's internationally recognized government, Rashad al-Alimi, announced in an address on 04 October the launch of military operations to retake remaining territory held by the Houthis. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
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By Kristina Harazim and Enes Abuomer
Published On 8 Oct 2026

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  • Saudi-backed Yemeni forces claim advances in western Taiz’s mountain belt overlooking the coast as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation.
  • Saudi civil aviation authorities say Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid international airports have killed three civilians and injured 36 others on Tuesday and Wednesday.