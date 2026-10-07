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Iran war live: Yemen forces claim control over strategic Taiz mountain peak

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says the group has thwarted attempts by Yemeni government forces to advance toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

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This screen grab taken from video footage released by the pro-Yemeni government Southern Giants Brigades on October 6, 2026 shows fighters celebrating while riding a vehicle. Yemen's Houthis on October 6 denied being pushed back by government forces, who have launched a major operation to recapture lost territory. The Houthi statements come as Yemen's military said it had removed the pro-Iran group from areas around the Bab al-Mandab strait, a Red Sea chokepoint, and the port city of Mocha. (Photo by Yemen Giants Brigades Media Centre / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / YEMEN SOUTHERN GIANTS BRIGADES MEDIA CENTRE" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
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By Enes Abuomer and Mohammed R Mhawish
Published On 7 Oct 2026

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  • Saudi-backed Yemeni forces say they have tightened control over the highest peak in the Jabal Habashi district of Taiz as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation to reclaim territory from Houthi fighters.
  • The Saudi-led coalition says the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa and the governorates of Saada and Amran serve as the sources of Houthi missile threats against Saudi Arabia.