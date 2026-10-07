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Iran war live: Yemen forces claim control over strategic Taiz mountain peak
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says the group has thwarted attempts by Yemeni government forces to advance toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
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Published On 7 Oct 2026
- Saudi-backed Yemeni forces say they have tightened control over the highest peak in the Jabal Habashi district of Taiz as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation to reclaim territory from Houthi fighters.
- The Saudi-led coalition says the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa and the governorates of Saada and Amran serve as the sources of Houthi missile threats against Saudi Arabia.