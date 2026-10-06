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Iran war live: Yemen forces reclaim strategic port city Mocha from Houthis
Turkiye and Pakistan have agreed to rapidly deploy their militaries to bolster Saudi security as part of the Mecca defence pact.
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Published On 6 Oct 2026
- The military of Yemen’s internationally recognised government has recaptured the strategic port city of Mocha and launched a major counteroffensive to oust the Houthis from key positions near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.
- Turkiye and Pakistan have agreed to a rapid military deployment under the Mecca defence pact to bolster Saudi Arabia’s security following Houthi threats to Mecca and Medina.