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Iran war live: Yemen fighting intensifies; Tehran says ready for US attacks

Yemen’s government announces major offensive against Houthis, as Iran says ‘there is no military solution’ to conflict with US.

A man stands at a factory damaged by an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen October 4, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 57 seconds 00:57

Yemen's leader ​announces ​operation ​to retake Houthi-held ​territory

By Kristina Harazim and Zsombor Peter
Published On 5 Oct 2026

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  • The head of Yemen’s governing council, ⁠Rashad al-Alimi, has ‌announced the start of major military operations to retake ⁠territory held by the Iran-backed Houthis.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says “there is no military solution” to the conflict with the US, but Tehran remains ready to return to war.