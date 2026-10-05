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Iran war live: Yemen fighting intensifies; Tehran says ready for US attacks
Yemen’s government announces major offensive against Houthis, as Iran says ‘there is no military solution’ to conflict with US.
Published On 5 Oct 2026
- The head of Yemen’s governing council, Rashad al-Alimi, has announced the start of major military operations to retake territory held by the Iran-backed Houthis.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says “there is no military solution” to the conflict with the US, but Tehran remains ready to return to war.